Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $0.88 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.44 to $0.88 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 126,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,704. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 4,352.91%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

