Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

