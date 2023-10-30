Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $179.25

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $179.25, but opened at $194.99. Alexander’s shares last traded at $194.99, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALX. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alexander’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

