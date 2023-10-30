Algoma Central (ALC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$202.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.80 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:ALC traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.12. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$14.14 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Central

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.