Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Alight worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALIT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight Stock Up 0.2 %

Alight stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

