Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading Down 2.3%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $186.50 and last traded at $186.50. Approximately 96,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 847,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Get Align Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.