Allegion (ALLE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $97.43 on Monday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Allegion by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.