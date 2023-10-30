AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 97.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $187.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

