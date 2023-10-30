Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Position Raised by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises 1.3% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 115,031 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $300.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.61. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $5,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,449,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $5,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,449,629 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Greenawalt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,808.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $313,690. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.