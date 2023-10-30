Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

NYSE MO opened at $39.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

