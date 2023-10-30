Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 198,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,088. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.