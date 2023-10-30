AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 5.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 2,136,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,178,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 207,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

