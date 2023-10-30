American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $116.39 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

