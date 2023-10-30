AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.11

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 94966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HKD. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AMTD Digital by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 121.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

