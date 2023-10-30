Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Down 2.1%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $156.67 and last traded at $157.24. 233,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,360,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average of $182.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.