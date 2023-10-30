Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $94.80

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.21.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

