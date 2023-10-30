Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $24.70

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $22.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

