Analysts Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT at $111.80

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.40.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $97.30 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.