Analyzing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) and Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Thai Beverage Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $283.23 million 0.12 -$188.97 million N/A N/A Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A $87.16 0.46

Thai Beverage Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates -64.68% -61.60% -22.85% Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and Thai Beverage Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 1 2 0 0 1.67 Thai Beverage Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of $1.87, suggesting a potential upside of 221.84%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Thai Beverage Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Thai Beverage Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Thai Beverage Public on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars. The company also provides chilled and frozen food products; and fertilizers, feeds, bricks, and oak barrels. In addition, it is involved in the trading of molasses; provision of transportation and distribution, logistics, advertising and marketing, consultancy, asset and brands management, public cold storage, and human resources and organization development services; operation of restaurants, bakeries, and social enterprise; and production and distribution of biogas. Further, the company engages in the trading of bottles and supplies; wholesale and distribution of beverages; and production of metal and plastic packaging businesses. Additionally, it engages in asset management activities; trademark holding and production of beer concentrates; e-commerce business; offers marketing management consulting and data analytics solutions; development, rental, and investment in properties; mechanical equipment manufacturing; warehousing business; trading of chemical and packaging materials; manufacture of equipment used in food manufacturing; and installation and maintenance of machinery system and equipment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

