AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.