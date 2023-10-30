Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.72. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 52,206 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on HOUS. Stephens dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 62.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

