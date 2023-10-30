Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Medtronic stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

