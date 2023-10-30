Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,151,497,000 after buying an additional 598,164 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

