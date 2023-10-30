Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,833 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $228.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

