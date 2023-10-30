Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

WM stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

