Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 198.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $22,912,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.92.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.