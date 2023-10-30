Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $176.30 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

