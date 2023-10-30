AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $45.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. AppLovin’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,334,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,208,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,081,456.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,334,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,208,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock worth $946,944,090. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

