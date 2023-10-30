ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.22. 142,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.