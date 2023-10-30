ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $106.69 and last traded at $106.53. Approximately 125,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 339,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.

The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ArcBest by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ArcBest by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ArcBest by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.