ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $22.14

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $21.30. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 686,978 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

