Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,910,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

