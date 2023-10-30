Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 45,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $276.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.