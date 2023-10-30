Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after buying an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Linde by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $370.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $289.94 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.29.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

