Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,936 shares of company stock worth $135,664,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $196.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

