Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $229.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

