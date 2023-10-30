Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,007 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $147.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.08 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

