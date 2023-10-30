Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 66,901 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

