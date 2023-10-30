Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,474.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $401.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $303.58 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

