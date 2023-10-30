Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 21,321 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $774,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,307,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.