AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,134 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.21. 14,725,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,103,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

