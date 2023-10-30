Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Price Target Cut to C$0.95 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AU stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. Aurion Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$64.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurion Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 92,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,080.00. 10.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

