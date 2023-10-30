Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.09. The stock had a trading volume of 276,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,027. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.