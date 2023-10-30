Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $280.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,485,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

