Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Truist Financial

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Argus cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.25.

Shares of AVY opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.39. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

