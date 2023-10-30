Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYFree Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Argus cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVY opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.39. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.