AVEVA Group (AVEVF) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Free Report) is one of 423 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AVEVA Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVEVA Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AVEVA Group N/A N/A 60.62 AVEVA Group Competitors $381.37 million -$11.92 million 488.07

AVEVA Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AVEVA Group. AVEVA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.2% of AVEVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AVEVA Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEVA Group N/A N/A N/A AVEVA Group Competitors -32.11% -38.31% -7.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AVEVA Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEVA Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 AVEVA Group Competitors 392 1818 4109 28 2.59

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 32.90%. Given AVEVA Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVEVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

AVEVA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. AVEVA Group pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software – Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 76.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AVEVA Group peers beat AVEVA Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

