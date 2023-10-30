B. Riley Trims Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Target Price to $6.00

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $355.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,904 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,018,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 280,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 585,999 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

