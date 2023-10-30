Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 394,728 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,728 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $51,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,888,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,504,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

