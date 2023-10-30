Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 3.0 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. 9,119,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

