Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $79,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $833.43. 570,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $856.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.11. The company has a market cap of $343.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.36 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
